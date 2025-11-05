SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link And Next Steps Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result from the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The exam took place on 20th, 21st and 27th September, 2025 which was conducted for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 6,589 vacancies across India.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Current Openings’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now choose the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘Preliminary Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on 20, 21 and 27 September 2025’

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter the required details like your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number,

Step 7: Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check the result and download it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: What’s Next After Prelims Result?

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now qualified for the Main Examination. Additionally, the bank has made it clear that the recruitment will be done on the basis of scores of Mains exam only and candidates will also have to qualify the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.