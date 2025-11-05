Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980179https://zeenews.india.com/education/sbi-clerk-prelims-result-2025-declared-at-sbi-co-in-check-direct-link-and-next-steps-here-2980179.html
NewsEducation
SBI CLERK PRELIMS RESULT 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link And Next Steps Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 at sbi.co.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link And Next Steps HereSBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result from the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link to Download the Result Here

The exam took place on 20th, 21st and 27th September, 2025 which was conducted for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 6,589 vacancies across India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Current Openings’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now choose the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘Preliminary Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on 20, 21 and 27 September 2025’

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter the required details like your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number,

Step 7: Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check the result and download it for future reference. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: What’s Next After Prelims Result?

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now qualified for the Main Examination. Additionally, the bank has made it clear that the recruitment will be done on the basis of scores of Mains exam only and candidates will also have to qualify the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).  All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech