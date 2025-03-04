SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 To Be OUT SOON At sbi.co.in- Here’s How To Download

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in, or sbi.co.in/web/careers. However, SBI has not yet confirmed the result date and time. However, as per the notification, the main exam is scheduled for March or April 2025, and the prelims results will be declared before that.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. It was a 100-mark exam with a duration of one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. For each wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks for that question was deducted. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the "Careers" link on the homepage.

Find and click the "SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025" link on the new page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check your result and download it.

Print a copy for future use.

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will qualify for the main exam. The bank will shortlist a sufficient number of candidates from each category, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies, based on their total marks.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on January 12, and the results were announced on February 15, 34 days later. In 2023, the exam took place on November 25, 2022, and the results were declared on January 2, 2023, after 38 days.