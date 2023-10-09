SBI PO Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On This Date At sbi.co.in- Steps To Download Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2023: The admit card for Probationary Officer (PO) will be released soon by the State Bank of India, SBI. According to the official notification, the admit card will be distributed in the second week of October 2023, but SBI has not announced a date yet. Candidates should be aware that as soon as the admit card is available, the link will be posted on the official website - sbi.co.in. To download the admit card, you must first enter your registration number and password.

SBI PO Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the careers website, then to the current opportunities.

Open the SBI PO page and click the download call letters link.

To login, enter your credentials.

Examine and save your admit card.

Take a hard copy for the exam and for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Phase 1 Exam 2023 will be held online and will comprise of Objective questions worth 100 points. The test will be divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions).

According to the announcement, there will be no penalty for incorrect responses in objective tests. If a candidate answers a question incorrectly, 1/4 of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted. If a question is left blank, no penalty is applied to that question.