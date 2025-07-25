SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

SBI Hall Ticket 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to conduct the Preliminary Examination for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The admit card for the prelims is expected to be released soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. According to the official notification, the prelims call letter will be issued sometime in the third or fourth week of July. The results of the preliminary exam are likely to be announced in August or September. Following this, the admit cards for the SBI PO Mains examination will be issued in August or September, with the exam itself scheduled for September. The mains result will be declared either in September or October. The recruitment process will also include a psychometric test, followed by group exercises and interviews, all of which will take place in October or November.

This SBI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer positions. Among these, 500 are for regular vacancies, while the remaining 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website — sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section and select ‘Current Openings’.

Find and click on the link for Probationary Officers recruitment.

Click on the link to download the prelims admit card.

Enter your login details as required.

Submit the information and download your admit card/call letter.

The online preliminary exam is one hour long and carries a total of 100 marks. It is divided into three sections — English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability — with each section given 20 minutes. The SBI PO 2025 admit card will include important information like the exam centre, candidate's name, roll number, exam date, and time. Separate admit cards will be issued for the prelims and mains exams by the conducting authority.