SBI PO exams 2020-21: Prelims result declared, check how to download from website sbi.co.in

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the results for SBI PO Prelims 2021 examinations. The exams for bank PO were conducted by the State Bank of India on January 4, 5, and 6.

The candidates who had appeared for SBI PO Prelims 2021 exam can check their result on SBI official website sbi.co.in.

Notably, the preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature, which means the marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be added while preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in the Main examination and the interview/group activity marks will be counted. However, to be considered eligible, candidates need to qualify for all three phases.

They will find the link in career section of the State Bank of India website.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Results: How to download

* Go to the SBI official website—sbi.co.in

* Click on Career section of the website

* Now, click on SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results on the home page

* Enter your user credentials—registration number and password — to access the account and check your result.

* Take a print out for future referrence

After successfully clearing the SBI prelims bank PO exam, the candidates will now have to appear in the main examination. The admit card for the SBI PO main exam will also be released soon, though there is no official confirmation as of yet.