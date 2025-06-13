Advertisement
SBI PO FINAL RESULT 2025

SBI PO Final Result 2025 Released At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SBI has officially released the final result for Probationary Officer (PO) today at sbi.co.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the final result for Probationary Officer (PO) today, i.e. 13th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the SBI PO examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The aim of this exam is to fill 600 vacancies. The SBI PO 225 recruitment consists of three stages, first stage is Preliminary examination and the candidates who clear the prelims exam appear for the mains exam and the last stage is interview. All the candidates whose roll number is there in the list will receive their appointment letters soon. 

SBI PO Final Result 2025; Direct Link To Download the Result PDF

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Current Openings’ under the tab of ‘Join SBI’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers (CRPD/PO/2024-25/22).

Step 4: Open the link of ‘Download Final Result PDF’.

Step 5: Your Result PDF will appear on the screen and use the shortcut of CTRL + F to find your name. 

Step 6: Download the PDF for the future reference.

The personal interviews for the recruitment of SBI PO were conducted on 5th June to 9th June, 2025. Candidates must note that the final result is created on the basis of mains and interview results. Additionally, the joining date of the selected candidates is 5th July, 2025 to 10th July, 2025 tentatively. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

