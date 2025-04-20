SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination. All the candidates who are going to appear for the SBI PO Mains can download their admit card from the official SBI website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Only the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible for the SBI PO Mains and their admit cards can be accessed through the official website by entering their password and date of birth. The SBI PO Prelims took place on 8th, 16th and 24th March, 2025 and the results were declared on 5th April, 2025. Now the SBI PO Mains examination will take place on 5th May, 2025 which will consist of an objective of 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks.

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1- Go to the official SBI website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2- Find the ‘Careers’ tab on the homescreen and open it.

Step 3- Click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’

Step 4- Find the link of ‘Download Call Letter for Mains Examination’ and click on it.

Step 5- A new page will be opened to log in.

Step 6- Enter the required credentials like registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Step 7- Your admit card for SBI PO Mains will appear on the screen.

Step 8- Check details and download it for future reference.

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card: Important Instructions

All the candidates must reach the exam centre before the time mentioned on the admit card as they will not be allowed after the gates are closed. Also, candidates must carry an original and a photocopy of photo identity proof like aadhar card, PAN card, etc along with their admit card with a passport size picture pasted on it. Candidates should also note that calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, books, notebooks or any kind of text and electronics are not allowed at the examination centre. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.