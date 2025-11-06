SBI PO Mains Result 2025 OUT At sbi.bank.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination today, i.e. 6th November, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. sbi.bank.in.

The SBI Main exam took place on 13th September, 2025. The exam consisted of an Objective Test carrying 200 marks with a total duration of 3 hours. Along with this, a Descriptive Test was also conducted, carrying 50 marks and having a duration of 30 minutes.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of SBI PO Mains Result 2025 under the ‘Latest Announcements’ sections on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Candidates had to meet minimum qualifying marks in each part of the exam, Test I, II, III, IV, and the Descriptive Paper. These sectional cut-offs were set based on the number of available vacancies to ensure a fair and competitive selection. The Objective Test included negative marking: one-fourth of the marks for a question were deducted for each wrong answer, while unanswered questions received no penalty. This system emphasized accuracy, requiring candidates to balance speed with careful answering.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.