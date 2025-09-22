SBI PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At sbi.bank.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. sbi.bank.in.

The SBI Main exam took place on 13th September, 2025. The exam consisted of an Objective Test carrying 200 marks with a total duration of 3 hours. Along with this, a Descriptive Test was also conducted, carrying 50 marks and having a duration of 30 minutes.

Also Read: IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 For Phase 1 Examination Released, Raise Objections At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of SBI PO Mains Result 2025 under the ‘Latest Announcements’ sections on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Check New Date Here

Candidates were required to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in each section of the exam namely Test I, II, III, IV, as well as the Descriptive Paper. These sectional cut-offs were decided in line with the total number of vacancies available, ensuring a fair and competitive selection process. To uphold the exam’s rigor, a negative marking system was applied in the Objective Test. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks allotted to that particular question was deducted, whereas no marks were deducted for questions left unanswered. This evaluation structure highlighted the importance of accuracy and careful answering, making it essential for candidates to balance speed with precision while attempting the paper.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.