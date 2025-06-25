SBI PO Notification 2025: Registration Begin For Over 500 Vacancies At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

SBI PO Notification 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has officially started the registration process of Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The last day to apply for the SBI PO recruitment is 14th July, 2025. The SBI PO recruitment drive for this year is offering a total of 541 vacancies, comprising 500 regular positions and 41 backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this recruitment, Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 1, 2025. However, candidates from reserved categories are eligible for upper age limit relaxation as per the guidelines stated in the official notification.

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Those currently in their final year or semester of graduation are also eligible to apply, provided they can present proof of having passed their final examination by or before September 30 if shortlisted for the interview.

Additionally, applicants with professional qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Now you will see the section of ‘Join SBI’ on the homepage, then find the ‘Current Openings’ and click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025’ link.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button then click on ‘new registration’ to register yourself.

Step 5: Now complete the registration by entering your contact information.

Step 6: Login into your account by entering the correct registered details.

Step 7: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic details.

Step 8: Now upload all the required documents like your photo, signature and more according to the instructions provided.

Step 9: Pay the required fee online to complete the process.

Step 10: Re-check all the details and save the copy for future reference.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs. 750 and fees for SC, ST, PwD category candidates is exempted. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.