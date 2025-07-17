SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam Dates Released At sbi.co.in: Exam on August 2, 4, 5- Check Details

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam Dates: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the exam dates for SBI PO Prelims 2025. The exam of SBI Probationary Officer will now take place on 2nd, 4th and 5th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now check their exam schedule through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type test carrying a total of 100 marks. It will include three sections, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and each exam will have its own time limit. The total duration of the exam is 1 hour. Candidates must note that there will be no sectional cut-off for the preliminary stage. However, a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer in the objective test. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, comprising 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies. The online application process was conducted from June 24 to July 14, 2025.

The admit card for the SBI PO Prelims examination is expected to be released soon. And after the release, candidates will be able to download them through the official website by entering the required credentials correctly.

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam Dates: Selection Process

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 recruitment process will follow a multi-stage selection procedure conducted in three phases. Phase I will be the Preliminary Examination, followed by Phase II, which is the Main Examination. Candidates who qualify the mains will move on to Phase III, consisting of a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview. Progression to each subsequent stage depends on clearing the previous one, and the final selection will be based on a candidate’s combined performance across all three phases.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.