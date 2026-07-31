/SBI PO Prelims 2026 exam dates announced: Check shift timings, reporting time and important instructions here

The SBI PO Prelims 2026 exam is all set to be conducted on August 1 and August 2 across the country. This exam is being held to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer posts. Candidates who will appear for the exam should carefully check all details mentioned on their admit card and be fully prepared before reaching the exam centre.
State Bank of India's running prelims across multiple shifts, spread over both days. Check your admit card for reporting time, shift details, exact centre address.
Reporting Time: 8:00 AM
Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Reporting Time: 10:30 AM
Exam Time: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Reporting Time: 1:00 PM
Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Reporting Time: 3:30 PM
Exam Time: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Bring these along, no exceptions:
Printed copy of the SBI PO Prelims 2026 admit card
Original valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)
Recent passport-size photographs
Get to the exam centre before the reporting time on your admit card
Bring only what's required
Follow whatever the invigilators tell you
Sit at your allotted seat, and only that seat
Leave mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and any other electronics at home
Skip the books, notes, and study material entirely
Go through every instruction carefully before the exam starts, and handle all the formalities well ahead of time.
The exam's nearly here, so staying calm and genuinely prepared matters more than anything else right now. Carry every required document, show up on time, and follow the guidelines to the letter. A bit of preparation, some attention to the instructions — that's usually enough for things to go smoothly.
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