SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT At sbi.co.in, Download Hall Ticket by September 13- Check Direct Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit cards for the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download admit cards from the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Candidates must know that an admit card is an important document for the examination as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. Candidates will have to take a physical copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre. They must take an extra copy with them to the exam centre.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number and their password to access their admit card. The exam will take place on 13th September, 2025 and candidates can download their admit card till 13th September. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: You will find the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now open the ‘Current openings’ tab and then click on the link titled SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025.

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and download the page.

Step 8: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must check all the mentioned details on the admit card like their name, exam roll number, address of the examination centre, date and time of the exam and important exam day instructions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.