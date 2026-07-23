/SBI PO Prelims admit card 2026 released: Check exam dates, process, and key details here

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the PO preliminary exam 2026. If you applied for this recruitment, you can now download your hall ticket from the official website.
SBI has issued the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 for candidates who applied for 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies. Applicants can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth.
The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the exam. Candidates must carry it to the examination centre. The SBI PO preliminary exam will be conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026.
Selection happens over three stages:
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
Interview and Group Exercise
Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.
Here's the process, step by step:
Visit the official SBI website
Find "Careers" on the homepage
Click "Join SBI," then "Current Openings"
Open the notification for Probationary Officers (PO) 2026-27
Click the Prelims admit card download link
Enter your registration number, plus password or date of birth
Submit to pull up your admit card
Download it and save it for future use
Once it's downloaded, go through it carefully. Look for:
Your name
Roll number and registration number
Date of birth
Gender and category
Photograph and signature
Parents' names
Exam date and reporting time
Exam centre name and address
Post applied for
Instructions for exam day
If any detail is incorrect, candidates should contact SBI authorities immediately to get it corrected before the exam.
The admit card is out now, so don't sit on it. Download it, check every detail twice, and prepare properly. Follow the guidelines, and the exam day itself should go a lot smoother.
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