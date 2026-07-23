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SBI PO Prelims admit card 2026 released: Check exam dates, process, and key details here

SBI has released the PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 on its official website for candidates who applied for 1,500 vacancies. The exam will be held on August 1 and 2, and candidates must download their hall ticket before the exam.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims admit card 2026 released: Check exam dates, process, and key details here

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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