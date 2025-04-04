SBI PO Prelims Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Details Here

SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: The State Bank Of India (SBI) is expected to announce the result for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on their official website i.e. sbi.co.in. All the candidates who sat for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 are eagerly waiting for their results. The preliminary examination took place on 8th, 16th and 24th March, 2025 and usually results come out within fifteen days after the examination and as exams ended on 24th March, the result is expected to be released anytime soon. Candidates can access their result with their registration number or roll number and their password or date of birth.

Additionally, SBI will also release the cut-off marks and individual scorecards and students who will successfully clear the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Main exam. The date of admit card release for the SBI PO Mains 2025 will be announced after the prelims results.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official SBI website- sbi.co.in

Step 2- You will see ‘SBI PO PRELIMS Result 2025’ on the home screen, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials such as registration number/ roll number and Date of birth/password.

Step 4- Submit your details and the result will be shown on your display screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Print the hard copy for your result for the future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: Past Cut-off

The cut-off marks were announced with the results in 2024. Previous year, for General, EWS, and OBC categories the cut-off marks were 59.25 and cut-off marks for SC category were 53 while, cut-off marks for ST category were 47.50. This year’s cut-off is expected to be close to last year’s. However, it will be confirmed after the results only. All the Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.