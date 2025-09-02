SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download Here

SBI PO Prelims 2025 OUT : The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. The results, declared on September 1, 2025, are available on the official website, sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. Candidates who cleared this stage will now be eligible to appear for the main examination.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will appear for the SBI PO Main Examination. This test will be conducted online and will also feature a descriptive section to assess English writing skills through essay and letter writing. Performance in this stage will determine shortlisting for the interview round.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Exam pattern

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The SBI PO Main Examination will include 45 questions in Reasoning and Computer Aptitude carrying 60 marks to be completed in 60 minutes. Data Analysis and Interpretation will have 35 questions for 60 marks with a time limit of 45 minutes. The General, Economy, and Banking Awareness section will consist of 40 questions worth 40 marks to be attempted in 35 minutes. The English Language section will feature 35 questions carrying 40 marks, with a duration of 40 minutes. The Descriptive Test will carry 50 marks and have a duration of 30 minutes. It will include one essay writing question and one letter writing question. This section is designed to evaluate candidates’ written communication skills in English.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage.

Select the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

Enter your login details and submit.

View the result displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark according to the section-wise weightage. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response in the objective test. The marks secured in the mains examination, along with the interview performance, will be considered for preparing the final merit list.