SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Probationary Officer Exam Result Releasing Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India will soon announce the SBI PO prelims result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can check and download their results by entering their registration/roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. Candidates who appeared for the written examination for the post of Probationary Officer will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website, sbi.co.in. At present, the bank has not announced the exact date and time for the release of the results. However, according to the information bulletin, the preliminary exam results are expected to be published sometime in August or September 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates so that they do not miss any important announcements.

SBI PO Result 2025: Exam pattern

The SBI Probationary Officer recruitment exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The test included 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks, with a time duration of one hour. In the objective-type test, negative marking is applied for wrong answers. For every incorrect response, one-fourth of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted as a penalty. However, if a candidate leaves a question unanswered, no marks will be deducted.

SBI PO Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your registration or roll number along with your date of birth or password.

Step 4: Click on submit to see your result.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future use.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Cut-off marks

The expected cut-off marks for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 have been shared for different categories. The cut-off is calculated out of a total of 100 marks and may change by around ±3 marks once the final results are declared. For the General category, the expected cut-off is 68 marks, while it is 65 for OBC and 64 for EWS. For reserved categories, the expected cut-off is slightly lower, with 59 marks for SC candidates and 52 marks for ST candidates.