SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps to Download Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO prelims were conducted on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025. Along with the results, SBI will publish the cut-off marks and individual scorecards. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the Main examination, scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for the mains will be released ahead of the exam date.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Visit the official SBI website- sbi.co.in

Step 2- You will find the link of ‘SBI PO PRELIMS Result 2025’ on the home screen, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required details such as registration number/ roll number and Date of birth/password correctly.

Step 4- Submit your details and the result will be shown on your display screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Print the hard copy for your result for the future reference.

The 2025 prelims were conducted online at various centres across India, where candidates had one hour to attempt 100 questions worth a total of 100 marks. The aim of this recruitment drive is that State Bank of India (SBI) has to fill 541 vacancies for the position of Probationary Officer, including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog openings. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.