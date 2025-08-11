SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam 2025 results soon. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website sbi.co.in or directly through the career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers. According to the SBI information bulletin, the prelims results are likely to be released in August or September 2025.

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is expected to take place in September 2025. Admit cards for the mains are likely to be issued in late August or early September. However, the exact date and time of release of result is yet to be confirmed.

SBI PO Result 2025: Here's how to download

Step 1 – Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link for ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’.

Step 3 – A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details, such as registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 4 – Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5 – Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the main exam, followed by the interview and document verification process.