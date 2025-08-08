SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At sbi.co.in- Steps To Check Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO prelims exam took place on 2nd, 4th August and 5th August, 2025. SBI will also release the cut-off marks and individual scorecards and students who will successfully clear the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Main exam. The mains exam will take place in September and admit cards for the mains exam will be released before the examination.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official SBI website- sbi.co.in

Step 2- You will see ‘SBI PO PRELIMS Result 2025’ on the home screen, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials such as registration number/ roll number and Date of birth/password.

Step 4- Submit your details and the result will be shown on your display screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Print the hard copy for your result for the future reference.

The 2025 prelims were conducted online at various centres across India, where candidates had one hour to attempt 100 questions worth a total of 100 marks. The aim of this recruitment drive is that State Bank of India (SBI) has to fill 541 vacancies for the position of Probationary Officer, including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog openings. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.