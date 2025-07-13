SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply is July 14 At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) for the SBI PO Recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Candidates must know that online registrations for this recruitment drive will close tomorrow, i.e. 14th July, 2025. To complete the application process, candidates will have to complete the registration, do the fee payment, submit their documents, and the final submission of the form.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Careers’ on the homepage and click on it. Then go under the ‘Current Openings’.

Step 3: Click on the link of ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2025’ and then click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.

Step 4: Register yourself by using your email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Login into the portal by entering the registered details.

Step 6: Now fill the application form by entering the personal and academic information correctly.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents like your photograph, signature and other asked things according to the instructions provided.

Step 8: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 9: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

The SBI PO recruitment takes place in four stages, first is preliminary exam, those you clear this exam will appear for the Main examination, next stage is psychometrics test and the last round is interview. The Preliminary Exam is an objective assessment that evaluates a candidate’s reasoning skills and aptitude. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.