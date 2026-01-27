SBI Probationary Officer opens up about her 95k in-hand salary: Online reactions go viral

Advertisement
A woman serving as a Probationary Officer at the State Bank of India (SBI) recently shared her salary online, sparking widespread admiration across the internet. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
  • She disclosed that her in-hand salary is ₹95,000 per month.
  • The salary she shared reflects 2.5 years on the job and five increments.
  • Many people found the video inspiring,
Recently, a woman working as a Probationary Officer (PO) in the State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed her salary online, leaving the internet impressed. Shweta Uppal, posting on Instagram under the handle @bankerstrick reveals that she qualified for the PO exam by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to land the job. 

She has since been employed as a Probationary Officer (PO) with the State Bank of India. 

How much is SBI PO’s salary 

After securing the government position by clearing the IBPS PO exam in 2022, Uppal has spent the past two and a half years working as a Probationary Officer at SBI. In an Instagram video posted two days ago, she disclosed that her in-hand salary is ₹95,000 per month.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Uppal (@bankerstrick)

In addition to this, she receives extra benefits — around ₹18,500 as lease rental and roughly ₹11,000 in other allowances — which pushes her total take-home pay to more than ₹1 lakh a month. 

The SBI PO, Uppal explained that the salary she shared reflects 2.5 years on the job and five increments. She wrote, “This is my pay after working as a PO for 2.5 years, and it includes five increments on a PO’s salary — two annual increments plus three earned from JAIIB and CAIIB qualifications.” 

JAIIB (Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers) and CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers) are professional banking certifications awarded by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. Many banks grant employees extra salary increments when they pass these exams, boosting their pay as they gain these qualifications. 

Viral Reaction on the Internet 

Shweta Uppal’s Instagram video has already crossed over 1 million views in just two days, with many people praising it as impressive, while others are reacting with disbelief. One Instagram user commented, “Getting my motivation aligned — thanks for coming to my feed, mate. 

“95k in hand per month? For SBI PO? My friend is a PO and always complains it’s nowhere near that. How is this possible — are there different pay scales for POs?” one viewer asked. In response, Uppal explained that the base salary starts at around ₹56,000 and her current pay includes five extra increments. 

Many people found the video inspiring, with one commenter calling it “inspiring” and another asking, “Please tell us about the work timings too.” Several others also urged her to share insights on the work-life balance in a banking job 

What Are the Duties of a Bank Probationary Officer? 

A Probationary Officer (PO) is an entry-level managerial role in a bank, where the officer is trained in all key areas of banking operations and branch management.  

POs handle a wide range of duties, including assisting customers with services such as account opening, cash transactions, and loan processing, supervising daily branch activities, and resolving customer issues.  

They are also involved in promoting banking products, overseeing clerical work, and ensuring that all transactions comply with banking policies and regulations.  

Over time, POs gain exposure to different departments — from retail and rural banking to credit and treasury functions — as part of their development into future leaders in the banking sector. 

 

 

 

