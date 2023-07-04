SBI Recruitment Alert: Apply Till July 6 For FLC Counsellors And FLC Directors

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the positions of FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors. Interested candidates can apply online from June 15 to July 6. To apply for the post, eligible candidates can visit the official SBI website — https://sbi.co.in/. As per the notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 194 posts of retired officers of SBI, including 12 positions for FLC Directors and 182 positions for FLC Counsellors. It's important to note that the bank has clearly mentioned that hard copies of applications or any other documents need not be sent to their offices.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Guidelines to follow

Candidates failing to upload all required documents (assignment details, ID proof, age proof, etc.) will not be considered for shortlisting or interview. A candidate’s candidature will be provisional and subject to satisfactory verification of all details and documents, including the submission of original documents during the interview (if selected).



In case a candidate is called for the interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria, then they shall not be allowed to appear before the interviewer. Candidates will have to attend the interview by bearing their own expenses.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Bank’s website — https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers — for more updates. No hard copy will be sent, the call letter will be sent by e-mail only.

All revisions/ corrigendum (if any) will be hosted on the bank’s careers website only.

If more than one candidate scores the same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list, they will be ranked in according to their age in descending order.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Applicants should be between 60 and 63 years of age. There would be no relaxation in age for reserved category candidates.

Selection will be based on shortlisting and interview

Shortlisting: The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and then an adequate number of candidates will be called for interview. Fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for an interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be accepted in this regard.

Interview: It comprises 100 marks and the qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank.

Merit list: For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

1) Go to the official website of SBI’s career page.

2) On the right side of the homepage, under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/RS/2023-24/11, click on the apply online link.

3) Register as a new or registered user and proceed with the application process.

4) Fill up the form as asked.

5) Upload the required documents.

6) Recheck the application form before submitting.

Submit and take a print of the same for future reference.

For further information and updates, applicants are advised to visit the official website, https://sbi.co.in/.