SBI Recruitment 2025: Biggest Drive In 10 Years With 18,000 Openings- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to launch its largest recruitment drive in over 10 years, with plans to fill approximately 18,000 vacancies during the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. This massive hiring initiative reflects the bank’s focus on addressing manpower needs due to retirements and expansion in digital banking operations.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Details

The SBI will open the vacancies for 18,000 posts, out of which it is expected that around 13,500-14,000 will be for Junior Associates (General Banking) while approximately 3,000 positions will be for Probatioanry Officers (POs) and Local Based Officers (LBOs) and around 1,600 positions will be for Technical and Digital Banking Roles.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The general educational qualification which is required for most of the posts is candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline. For the Clerical posts like Junior associates, candidates must have an age between 20 to 28 years (for reserved categories relaxation will be given), for the jobs of Probatioanry Officers (POs), candidates must have age between 21 to 30 years and must hold a graduate or post graduate degree in Engineering, IT or related field. Candidates must note that certain time of work experience is also required for some job roles.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Procedure Of Recruitement

The selection process of SBI recruitment wil start from a preliminary examination in which questions quill be asked from Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning, English proficiency, General awareness and Computer knowledge. Candidates who will successfully clear this round will proceed towards the next round, which is main examination , which will be followed y interviews. There will also be a compulsory application fee which students will have pay while filling the form. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the updates.