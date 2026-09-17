/SBI recruitment 2026: Salary up to Rs 2.5 crore; Check eligibility, important dates and key details here

The State Bank of India has a new opening for the Group Chief Information Security Officer, or CISO. It's a senior role, and the salary reflects that: up to Rs 2.5 crore a year. If you're eligible and interested, you can apply online, but only within the given window.
SBI's hiring for exactly one vacancy here, Group CISO, on a contract basis. Applications opened September 4, 2026, and stay open until September 24, 2026. The role's based in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai, though the bank reserves the right to transfer or reassign duties depending on its own needs.
The contract runs for three years initially. Depending on performance and requirements, that can be extended by another two years beyond that.
Here's how to apply through SBI's official careers website:-
Visit the SBI Careers website
Head to the "Current Openings" section
Look for advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21
Read through the full notification carefully
Click the apply online link
Register and fill in your details
Upload your photo, signature, and whatever documents are required
Pay the application fee online
Check everything, then submit the form
Download and save both the application form and the receipt; you'll want these later
The fee itself is Rs 750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates. SC, ST, and PwBD candidates don't pay anything.
You'll need to meet the educational and experience requirements as they stand on August 31, 2026.
A BTech or BE in Computer Science, IT, Software Engineering, Electronics, Cyber Security, or something related, with at least 50% marks
MCA, MTech, or MSc in these subjects also work
The degree needs to come from a recognised university or institution
Certifications like CISSP, CISM, CCISO, or CISA are preferred and need to be valid by the time of the interview
Age Limit
57 years max, as of August 31, 2026. That's the cutoff for this post.
September 24, 2026: that's the last date to apply and pay the fee. Better to apply early, honestly, rather than risk last-minute website traffic or technical glitches.
For experienced cybersecurity professionals, this is a real opportunity—a senior role, a strong salary, and the chance to work with one of India's leading banks. Given what's on offer, interested candidates shouldn't wait too long. Get the application done on time.
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