SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment Application Deadline Today — Apply Now

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to conclude its online application process on June 5 for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular basis. This recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies for positions such as Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, Project Manager, and Chief Manager. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SBI website at https://sbi.co.in/. The applicants are advised to register themselves for the job as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute delays. The salary for various posts will range from Rs 48,170 to 1,00,350 per year.

SBI SO Recruitment: How To Apply

Step 1: Log in to https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Step 3: Locate the job link and click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Register yourself by submitting your personal contact details and other basic information

Step 5: Open the application portal and fill out the form by entering the required details

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents such as your photo, signatures and others

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Review your details and download the registration form

For General/EWS/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs. 750, while SC/ST/PwBD category candidates can apply free of charge. It is crucial for all applicants to maintain an updated and active e-mail address and mobile number to receive important communications such as call letters and interview date notifications from the bank.

Candidates must possess a B.Tech./B.E. / M.Tech. / M.Sc. / MCA degree and job experience in the relevant field. To know more about the eligibility criteria for different posts, reservation policies, age limit and other important instructions candidates are advised to read the information brochure which is present on the SBI website.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and an interview. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks, and the qualifying marks will be determined by the bank. After this, the selection merit list will be generated in descending order based solely on interview results. If more than one applicant gets the same marks, such candidates will be placed on the merit list according to their age.