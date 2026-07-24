/SBI summer internship 2026: Check eligibility, documents, selection process and how to apply here

The SBI Summer Internship 2026 is a great opportunity for students to gain real-world experience in the banking sector. It helps students understand how India’s largest public sector bank works while giving them practical exposure during their studies.
This internship is built for students whose courses require industry training. Here's something worth knowing, though: Unlike regular job recruitment, the State Bank of India (SBI) does not have a single nationwide application process for internships. Instead, opportunities are offered through SBI offices, Learning and Development (L&D) departments, and campus placements.
Students pursuing a full-time course at a UGC- or AICTE-approved university or institute are eligible to apply. However, the internship must be a compulsory part of their course and should require training in an external organisation.
Students can apply either through campus recruitment or by directly contacting the concerned SBI office. The bank has full authority to accept or reject applications based on its needs.
Applicants usually need to submit the following documents:
Internship application form
Updated resume
Letter from your college confirming the internship requirement
Valid KYC documents
The selection process mainly includes a personal interview. In some cases, candidates may also be required to take part in a group discussion.
For internships at SBI Circle Offices, the Learning and Development (L&D) department manages the process. For internships at the Corporate Centre, the selection is handled by the HR or Administration departments.
Interested students should contact the L&D department at the Local Head Office (LHO) of the SBI Circle where they want to apply. Applications submitted at other branches are usually forwarded to the concerned department.
The SBI Summer Internship 2026 is a valuable opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in the banking sector. Interested candidates should check their eligibility, prepare the required documents, and apply through the correct channels to make the most of this opportunity.
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