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SC flags sudden shift in language framework, grants class 6 same relief as class 7

The bench was also told that in some schools, students who had studied Spanish since Class 4 were moved to Sanskrit under the new framework.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
SC flags sudden shift in language framework, grants class 6 same relief as class 7

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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SC flags sudden shift in language framework, grants class 6 same relief as class 7
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