/SC flags sudden shift in language framework, grants class 6 same relief as class 7

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to extend to Class 6 students the same exemptions and relaxations available to Class 7 students under its new three-language scheme.
The order puts the current Class 6 batch on par with students of Classes 7, 8 and 9. Under CBSE's June 29 statement, students now in Classes 7 to 9 will not have to sit a board examination in the third language when they reach Class 10. The court fixed April 1, 2027 as the date from which the policy will apply to the present Class 6 batch.
The Centre had opposed the relief. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government had examined the matter and was not inclined to exempt Class 6 for the current academic year.
He argued that about 99 per cent of CBSE schools had already adopted the third-language policy and had the necessary facilities, with only around 1.2 per cent affected.
The bench was concerned about the timing of the change. The court raised concerns about bringing in the new language framework midway for students who had already chosen their languages. Lawyers for the parents said the sudden change to the mandatory language requirement was hurting students' education, and that physical textbooks were lacking.
The bench was also told that in some schools, students who had studied Spanish since Class 4 were moved to Sanskrit under the new framework.
In its order, the bench said Class 6 students should have the same "comfort" already given to Class 7. It added that it did not doubt the intelligence of Class 6 students, and its concern was with how abruptly the change had come.
CBSE had announced that a third language would be introduced for Class 6 from the 2026-27 session, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. The move was expected to lead to the third language becoming mandatory up to Class 10 in later years.
The Supreme Court has not yet finally decided the wider legal challenge to CBSE's three-language policy.
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