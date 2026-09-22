/SC orders private universities to disclose 5 years of financial records

The Supreme Court has directed private universities across the country to lay bare their financial affairs, ruling that no such institution can be allowed to function purely as a profit-making enterprise. A bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice N.V. Anjaria passed the order on September 17, asking the Union government, states and Union Territories to gather detailed financial and administrative information from private universities and colleges, and place it before the court through affidavits filed by their respective Chief Secretaries.
They have been given six weeks from the date of the order to do so.
The bench didn't mince words while framing its reasoning. "No private university shall be allowed to be run as a profit-making institution," it observed, adding that such institutions must serve a larger public purpose, with their finances managed responsibly enough to ensure smooth functioning and fair compensation for teaching and non-teaching staff.
The information being sought is fairly wide-ranging. Private universities will now have to submit:
Complete fee structures, including admission-stage fees and charges collected during the course, such as development fees or event-related expenses
The disclosures don't stop at money matters. The court has also asked for details on admissions processes for every course offered, including who is responsible for admissions, setting exam papers and conducting exams. Information on faculty recruitment, remuneration, and grievance redressal mechanisms has been sought as well.
There's also a government-benefits angle to this.
Universities will need to reveal what concessions they've received from the Centre or state governments — this includes land allotments, relaxations under existing laws, or any other special privileges extended to them. Regulatory and affiliating bodies, including those overseeing medical, dental, nursing, legal, and pharmacy education, have similarly been asked to share details of inspections carried out over the past five years.
The order traces back to a case involving a private university, which began as a fairly narrow dispute a student had approached the court after facing difficulties getting her name changed in college records. That matter has since snowballed into a much broader examination of how private universities are set up, regulated, and run across India, with the court earlier this year also seeking details on who actually controls these institutions and how their governing bodies are constituted.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.