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SC orders private universities to disclose 5 years of financial records

 The court has also asked for details on admissions processes for every course offered, including who is responsible for admissions, setting exam papers and conducting exams. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
SC orders private universities to disclose 5 years of financial records

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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