CIVIL JUDGE RECRUITMENT

SC Sets Aside MP HC Order On Mandatory 3-Year Practice For Civil Judge Recruitment

The bench upheld an appeal by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, describing a re-examination as impractical and likely to trigger excessive litigation. This ruling effectively overturns the High Court’s directive to disqualify candidates who did not meet the amended eligibility criteria, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SC Sets Aside MP HC Order On Mandatory 3-Year Practice For Civil Judge Recruitment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that required candidates to have three years of legal practice to qualify for the post of civil judge. A bench of Justices P. S. Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar upheld the appeal filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the division bench’s ruling. Representing the high court, advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey argued that conducting a re-examination would be “unconstitutional, impractical,” and could trigger a flood of litigation.'

Last year, the Supreme Court stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had halted the recruitment of civil judges, which was conducted without enforcing the mandatory three-year practice requirement. Although the High Court later upheld the amended recruitment rules, further litigation arose when two unsuccessful candidates argued they would qualify under the revised criteria and sought a review of the cut-off, prompting renewed legal proceedings.

High court order regarding the recruitment process

The High Court had earlier stayed the recruitment process, directing the exclusion of candidates who cleared the preliminary examination but did not meet the eligibility criteria set under the amended rules. The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the June 13, 2024 order of its division bench, which had directed the removal of all candidates who cleared the January 14, 2024 preliminary examination but did not fulfill the amended eligibility criteria.

