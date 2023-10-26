SCC CPO Result 2023 Released At scc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SCC CPO Result 2023: The Delhi Police, CAPF SI Paper 1 results were released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on October 25, 2023. Candidates who took the SSC CPO 2023 computer-based examination for the posts of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFS, ASI in CISF, and Inspector can view and download the PDF results from the official website--ssc.nic.in. From October 3 to 6, 2023 SCC conducted a CBT online exam for 1876 seats for SI in Delhi police, CAPF, ASI, and for Inspector posts. Along with the result SCC also released the category-wise SSC CPO Cut OFF 2023 for both males and females.

SCC CPO Result 2023: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of SCC CPO at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads "SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CRPF EXAM RESULT"

A PDF file will show up. Open it and check the cut of marks

To take a look at the results PDF, click on the results tab

Find your roll number and download the PDF

Save it for future reference

Candidates will be shortlisted for the different posts of SSC CPO 2023 through three stages.

SCC CPO Paper 1 Cut Off 2023

Along with the SSC CPO result 2023 on the 25th of October SSC CPO cut-off 2023 has been released too. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC CPO paper 1 cut-off, which has been released officially from the table below.

Category SSC CPO 2023 MALE SSC CPO 2023 FEMALE Cut-Off Candidates Cut-Off Candidates SC 110.85759 5671 155022565 559 ST 109.53493 2795 109.98635 223 EMS 40 3265 -- -- OBC 131.90742 9775 137.19433 EWS 133.92148 4195 138.99649 UR 138.99649 2932 143.83082 Total -- 28633 -- 2603



F&Q

.How can I check my SSC CPO Result 2023?

To check your SSC CPO Result 2023, visit the official SSC website (www.ssc.nic.in). Look for the "Results" or "Result" section and follow the instructions provided there.

. Will the result be available in both Hindi and English?

Yes, the SSC CPO Result 2023 is generally made available in both Hindi and English for the convenience of candidates.

.How is the SSC CPO Cut-off determined?

The SSC CPO Cut-off is determined based on various factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the examination, and the overall performance of candidates. It may also vary for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.).

.Is there a reservation for ex-servicemen in SSC CPO recruitment?

Yes, there is a reservation for ex-servicemen as per the government norms. Please refer to the official SSC notification for detailed information on reservation policies