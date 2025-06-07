SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025 DECLARED At scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi has officially declared the result for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 today, i.e. 7th June, 2025, Saturday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates will also get the opportunity to edit their choices and preferences of courses and institutes they have selected. The editing window will be opened today, i.e. 7th June, 2025 and it will be closed on 9th June, 2025 till 11:55 PM.

SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025: Steps to Check the DElEd Result

Step 1: Go to the official SCERT website- scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials of yours like your roll number and other required details correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your SCERT DElEd result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

SCERT will release the provisional list of the candidates who are selected then after the provisional list, the board will also release the course-wise list. After the provisional list, candidates will be given time to edit their preferences but they will not be allowed to edit their personal details. Then, the board will release the additional merit-based list from the waiting list (only if required). After the college allotment, candidates will have submit their provisional allotment letter along with payment receipt of admission fees, i.e. Rs. 3600 and also a copy of the provisional admission letter and report to the allotted institute and freeze the seat if they are satisfied. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.