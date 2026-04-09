School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 10 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today April 10, 2026: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 10. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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Sri Lanka’s Health Minister visits MEA for briefing on India’s flagship digital health initiatives

The Minister of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, visited the Ministry of External Affairs to receive a briefing on India’s key digital health initiatives. According to a social media update by the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, C-DAC India and the National Health Authority showcased eSanjeevani and India’s last-mile healthcare delivery via Health Kiosks, leveraging the country’s comprehensive digital health repository ecosystem.

Government debunks fake video featuring FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s investment claims

The Government has dismissed a video circulating on social media that purportedly showed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform claiming easy financial gains. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the video is fake and AI-generated.

India sweeps four UN Economic and Social Council body elections

India has swept unopposed the four elections to Economic and Social Council bodies of the United Nations marking a significant diplomatic achievement. The elections, held at the United Nations headquarters yesterday, were conducted by acclamation, indicating unanimous support from member states.

World (International) Headlines

Bangladesh Railways to expand fleet with 200 Indian Broad-Gauge coaches by 2027

Bangladesh is set to import 200 broad-gauge railway coaches from India, with deliveries expected to begin this year and be completed by December 2027,

US President Donald Trump criticises NATO for not supporting US in Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump has again attacked NATO for not supporting the US in the Iran war, following a private meeting with its Secretary General, Mark Rutte, at the White House.

Sports Headlines

Indian women boxers secure three gold and one silver in Mongolia

In Asian Boxing Championships, Indian women boxers dominated the event today, clinching three gold and one silver in a single day in Mongolia.

Thought of the Day

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, and sacrifice."

Explanation:This quote teaches students that success doesn’t come easily. It’s the result of consistent effort, practice, and dedication. By working hard and staying focused, you can achieve your dreams.