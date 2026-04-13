School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 13 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 13): Staying informed about global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students gain a deeper understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only increases awareness but also strengthens critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are interconnected and influence daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 13. Being aware of events in India and across the world is important for becoming responsible and informed citizens. Regularly following current affairs also helps students expand their knowledge and recognize the value of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Asha Bhosle was widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, with a career spanning several decades.

Indian Navy to host first edition of Commanders’ Conference 2026 in New Delhi

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the three-day conference will offer a stage for a comprehensive review of the Navy’s operational posture to protect national maritime interests, capability development and strategic alignment with national security objectives.

World (International) Headlines

China to resume some of suspended ties with Taiwan

China has announced that it will resume some of its suspended ties with Taiwan, including direct flights to cities across China and imports of Taiwanese aquaculture products. In a statement, the Taiwan Work Office under the Communist Party of China said it will also explore establishing a regular communication mechanism with the Kuomintang.

India’s economic growth journey is huge opportunity for international partners says Vinay Mohan Kwatra

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has said that India’s economic growth journey is a huge opportunity for its international partners. He underlined that the US is “front and centre” and among New Delhi’s most consequential partnerships.

Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amedi as country’s new president

Amedi is a former environment minister and has headed the political office of the Patriotic Union of ​Kurdistan (PUK) in Baghdad since 2024.

Sports Headlines

Indian Super League Football: Kerala Blasters FC secure 1st victory of 2025-26 season

In Indian Super League Football, a spirited second-half comeback saw Kerala Blasters FC secure their first victory of the 2025-26 season, edging out a 10-man Bengaluru FC 2-1. The result lifted Kerala Blasters to 13th in the standings with four points, while Bengaluru FC remained fifth with 14 points. In the earlier match, East Bengal FC registered a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Thought of the Day

“Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.

This thought explains that focusing on long-term goals instead of short-term pleasures. It is the ability to control your actions and make the right choices, even when they are difficult. For example, you may want to relax or have fun, but discipline helps you study or work hard for future success. In simple words, discipline means sacrificing temporary comfort to achieve something greater in life.



