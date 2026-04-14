School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 14 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 14 Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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PM Narendra Modi calls for support on India’s defining reform of 21st century to empower women

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in New Delhi today, Mr Modi said that India is going to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century and this decision is dedicated to women’s empowerment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses ‘Sansad Khel MahaKumbh’ in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India has left its mark in the sports arena in the last few years, and a new era in the sports field has started in the last 11 years

Oil prices surge over 100 dollar per barrel after US announces blockade of Iran ports

Global oil prices jumped above 100 US dollars a barrel as energy markets reopened in Asia after US announced a blockade of Iranian ports.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns Iran war triggered large global economic shock

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva warned that the Iran war has triggered a large global economic shock, disrupting energy supplies and pushing up prices worldwide, with the impact expected to linger well into next year.

World (International) Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu appoints Major General Roman Gofman as next Director of Mossad

In a social media post, Netanyahu praised Gofman’s credentials, describing him as an outstanding officer, adding that he had demonstrated “impressive resourcefulness” and an ability to think outside the box, particularly during the ongoing war.

PM Modi congratulates Péter Magyar and Tisza Party for victory in Hungary election

In a social media post, Mr Modi said, India and Hungary are bound by deep-rooted friendship, shared values and enduring mutual respect. The Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to working closely with Péter Magyar to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and to advance the vital India-EU Strategic Partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of the peoples of both countries.

Pakistani forces conduct rocket strikes in Shali Dara area of Khas Kunar district, Afghanistan

Pakistani forces have conducted rocket strikes in the Shali Dara area of Khas Kunar district of Afghanistan. Local residents reported panic in the area following attacks. However, according to the media, no immediate details regarding casualties or damage were reported. T

Sports Headlines

Tennis: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Monte-Carlo Masters 2026

By clinching the title, Jannik Sinner returned to the top spot in the world for the first time since November last year

India concludes its campaign at Asian Wrestling Championships with 17 medals

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships with a total of 17 medals, adding two silver and one bronze on the final day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Indian Athletics Series-4 concluded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi

The Indian Athletics Series 4 concluded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi yesterday, with participation from over 200 athletes across the country. The event was organised by the Athletics Federation of India in association with the Jharkhand Athletics Association, featuring senior men’s, women’s, and under-20 categories across 38 events.

Thought of the Day

Be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

The quote “Be the change you wish to see in the world” by Mahatma Gandhi means that we should not wait for others to improve the world but start improving ourselves first. If we want qualities like honesty, kindness, and discipline in society, we must practice them in our own life. Small positive actions by individuals can bring big changes in the world. Thus, real transformation begins from within us.