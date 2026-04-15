School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 15 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 14. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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Bihar: BJP MLA Samrat Choudhary elected as the legislature party leader unanimously

Samrat Choudhary, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been chosen as the BJP legislature party leader in Bihar. This decision was taken during a party meeting held in Patna, clearing the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He visited the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. The Governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.

President Murmu calls for a skilled workforce to meet the changing dynamics of national security

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the need for a tech-savvy and skilled workforce to meet the rapidly changing dynamics of national security. Addressing the fifth Convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar today, the President emphasized that with the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the expansion of cyber data security, the concept of national safety has undergone a massive shift. She said that internal security is an essential prerequisite for the nation’s progress and development.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor; says another milestone added in the state’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Addressing a gathering at a function held in Dehradun, the Prime Minister said that the state of Uttarakhand has completed 25 years since its formation and has now entered its 26th year. He said, with the inauguration of this corridor, another major milestone has been added to its progress. He said, " This project is very important from a tourism perspective and will give a new impetus to the development of Uttarakhand.

World (International) Headlines

Ukraine, Germany sign agreement in key areas of defence cooperation

Ukraine and Germany signed a defence cooperation agreement during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin today. The deal expands military cooperation between the two countries, with increased German support in key areas such as air defence, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition.

US President Trump dials PM Modi to discuss the West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that both leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure. He said, during the telephonic conversation, they reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. Mr Modi said both sides are committed to further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

Sports Headlines

T20 WC star Samson named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March

Indian opener Sanju Samson was today named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, capping a stellar run that saw him play a defining role in the team’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

Indian Athletics Series-4 concluded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi

The Indian Athletics Series 4 concluded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi yesterday, with participation from over 200 athletes across the country. The event was organised by the Athletics Federation of India in association with the Jharkhand Athletics Association, featuring senior men’s, women’s, and under-20 categories across 38 events.

Thought of the Day

"Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value" - Albert Einstein

The quote "Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value," by Albert Einstein, means focusing on making a positive impact, serving others, and creating meaning, rather than chasing money, fame, or status. It suggests that genuine fulfilment and lasting success arise as a byproduct of being useful and contributing to the world.