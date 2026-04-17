School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 17 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 17. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari calls the Women’s Reservation Bill historic and revolutionary

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the Women’s Reservation Bill a historic and revolutionary step for women. He said it will give women equal opportunities in democracy once implemented.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said he supports women’s reservation in principle. However, he raised concerns about the way the delimitation bill is being introduced.

Biennial Elections to 9 Maharashtra Legislative Council Seats on May 12

The Election Commission has announced biennial elections for nine Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats to be held on May 12. The notification will be issued on April 23, with nomination filing open until April 30. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 2, and candidates can withdraw by May 4.

If needed, voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on May 12, with counting at 5 pm the same day, and the entire process will conclude by May 13. The elections are being conducted by members of the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for seats vacated in May 2026.

Indian Railways Setting New Benchmarks Through Reforms: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Indian Railways ecosystem has undergone a fundamental shift and the results of that are visible in front of the citizens. Mr Modi stated this in a social media post, while sharing an article written by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an English daily. He said the article highlights how Indian Railways is setting new benchmarks through sustained reforms and technology.

World (International) Headlines

India to remain resilient despite global economic slowdown: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva has said that India’s economy is expected to remain resilient even as global growth slows amid war-driven disruptions.

Speaking at a press briefing during the IMF Spring Meetings, Ms Georgieva said, the country’s strong fundamentals are helping it outperform most economies. She said, India’s growth is more than two times higher than the average global growth. She attributed the country’s relative strength to sustained policy improvements and institutional capacity built over the past decades.

PM Modi calls discussions with Austrian Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker highly productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he held very productive discussions with the Chancellor of Austria, Dr Christian Stocker.



In a social media post, Mr Modi noted that this is the first visit of Dr Stocker outside Europe after he assumed office, reflecting his vision and commitment to India-Austria relations. Prime Minister further noted that the visit is more special as it is the first visit by an Austrian Chancellor in four decades. Mr Modi also added that his visit also comes in the wake of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which has ushered in a new chapter in India-EU ties.

Sports Headlines

RCB beat LSG by five wickets in IPL match in Bengaluru

In IPL cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night. Put into bat first, Lucknow Super Giants were bowled out for their lowest total of the season, 146, with Mitchell Marsh’s 40 being the highest score. Bengaluru pacer Rasikh Salam Dar claimed a four-wicket haul, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets.

India U-17 team to face UAE in friendlies ahead of Asian Cup

India’s Under-17 men’s football team will play two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates in Thailand, beginning tomorrow. The second match will be played on the 21st of this month in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

Thought of the Day

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true"- Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam

This quote means that you must first imagine and believe in your dreams before they can become reality. Dreams give direction and motivation to work toward your goals. Without dreaming, it is difficult to achieve anything meaningful in life.