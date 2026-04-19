School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 20): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 20 Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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G20 satellite is expected to be launched in 2027 says ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan has said that the G20 satellite, designed to study climate and air pollution and monitor weather, is expected to be launched in 2027. He said India is the first country to succeed in placing more than 100 satellites using a single rocket without any collision.

India reaffirms commitment to it’s Neighbourhood First policy to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan called on Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today. The two leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India – Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history and cultural values.

Char Dham Yatra begins in Uttarakhand with opening of Portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines

In Uttarakhand, the portals of Shri Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, located in Uttarkashi district, will be opened today for devotees on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Supreme Court issues series of pan-India guidelines to enhance road safety

The Supreme Court has issued a series of pan-India guidelines to enhance road safety, observing that expressways must not become corridors of danger due to administrative lapses or infrastructure gaps.

Tripura State Health Agency Recognised as Best Small State for Expeditious Settlement of Suspicious Claims

The State Health Agency of Tripura has been recognised as the best small state for expeditious settlement of suspicious claims, achieving the fastest turnaround time during the financial year 2025-26 under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

World (International) Headlines

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan meets Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan met Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today. The two leaders held wide-ranging and productive discussions aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

South Korea says North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward North’s eastern waters

North Korea has launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired from the Sinpo area and travelled about 140 kilometres towards the eastern waters.

Sports Headlines

Ajit Agarkar to continue as chairman of senior selection committee

Ajit Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee, with the BCCI extending his contract by one year. The decision comes with a focus on preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shiva Narwal and Sabeera Haris to lead 71-member Indian contingent at ISSF Junior World Cup 2026

In shooting, Asian Games medallist Shiva Narwal and shotgun shooter Sabeera Haris will spearhead a 71-member Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2026, begins at Cairo.

India U-17 team to face UAE in friendlies ahead of Asian Cup

India’s Under-17 men’s football team will play two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates in Thailand. The second match will be played on the 21st of this month in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

Thought of the Day

Kindness is a language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

The quote, often attributed to Mark Twain, means that kindness is a universal form of communication that goes beyond words and sight. Even those who cannot hear or see can feel and understand kindness through actions and emotions. It highlights that compassion, care, and empathy connect people at a deeper level. Simple acts of kindness can have a powerful impact without needing explanation. Ultimately, kindness speaks directly to the human heart.





