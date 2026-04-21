School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 21 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying informed about global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students gain a deeper understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only increases awareness but also strengthens critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are interconnected and influence everyday life.

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Here are the top headlines for April 21. Keeping up with current events in India and across the globe is essential for becoming responsible and informed citizens, while regular exposure to news also helps students expand their perspective and recognise its importance in society.

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India (National) Headlines

PwDs carrying valid UDID Cards can travel in Unreserved Divyangjan Coaches in Mail, Express Trains

Indian Railways has allowed Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to travel in unreserved Divyangjan coaches of Mail and Express trains with a valid UDID card. The Ministry of Railways said PwDs holding a Unique Disability ID issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities will be treated as valid passengers.

Those eligible for concessional fares will also be permitted to travel in these designated coaches.

Indian Railways to operate 18,262 Summer Special train trips nationwide over 3 months

Indian Railways will operate 18,262 Summer Special train trips nationwide over three months. It will address the anticipated rise in passenger demand and ensure a smooth and convenient travel experience.

India and South Korea sign 4 MoUs to boost bilateral relationship

India and South Korea today signed four MoUs for cooperation in the fields of Sports, Cultural and Creative Industries, Small and Medium Enterprises and for the establishment of the Industrial Cooperation Committee

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Textiles Ministry launches ‘Vishwa Sutra’ to promote Indian handlooms globally

The Ministry of Textiles has launched an initiative called ‘Vishwa Sutra – Weaves of India for the World’. A designer collection based on the initiative was presented at the 61st Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

World (International) Headlines

Powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 struck off northern Japanese coast

A powerful earthquake struck off the northern Japanese coast, and the Japan Meteorological Agency, JMA issued a tsunami alert in the region.

India and US will resume trade negotiations on first phase of their proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement

The 3-day talks are aimed at recalibrating the framework amid shifting global tariff dynamics. The meeting will mark the first face-to-face engagement between the two sides in nearly four months, during which discussions continued virtually

7th edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK 2026 being conducted at Gurumsaray Field Training Area

Iran denies agreeing to second round of peace talks with US

Iran has denied agreeing to a second round of peace talks with the United States. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that the government has no plans regarding a new round of talks after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz

Sports Headlines

South Africa women beat India by 8 wickets in 2nd T20I

In Women’s Cricket, hosts South Africa defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20 International of the five-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban

Thought of the Day

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” - Steve Jobs

This quote by Steve Jobs means that passion is the key to excellence.When you truly enjoy your work, you naturally put in more effort and creativity. Loving what you do helps you stay motivated even during challenges and failures. Ultimately, passion turns ordinary work into something meaningful and exceptional.



