School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 22 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 22 Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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PLI scheme for Food Processing Industry emerged as key driver of growth in India’s food processing sector

By linking incentives to increased sales, it has encouraged investment, expanded production capacity, and strengthened the global presence of Indian food products.

India Post achieved a record revenue of 15,296 crore in financial year 2025-26

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia said the achievement marks a significant milestone in the Department’s transformation from a traditional cost centre into a revenue-driven and citizen-centric organisation.

Government approves export of additional 25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to support farmers

Government has approved the export of an additional 25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to support farmers and maintain stability in domestic markets. The decision follows a review of production estimates, stock availability, and price trends.

World (International) Headlines

India Sends Two Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Tanzania to Boost Healthcare Cooperation

India has delivered two tonnes of life-saving medical supplies to a hospital at Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, reinforcing its humanitarian outreach and commitment to strengthening healthcare cooperation with the East African country.

Iran State TV Denies Delegation to Islamabad Amid US Talks Speculation

Iranian state television issued an on-screen alert today saying that no delegation from Tehran has visited Islamabad in Pakistan so far, as speculation about possible talks with the United States grows.

Japan Lifts Ban on Lethal Weapons Exports, Signals Major Shift in Defence Policy

Japan scrapped a ban on lethal weapons exports, a major change in its post-World War-2 pacifist policy as the country seeks to build up its arms industry amid worries over Chinese and North Korean aggression.

Sports Headlines

South Africa women beat India by 8 wickets in 2nd T20I

In Women’s Cricket, hosts South Africa defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20 International of the five-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban

Aronyak Ghosh became India’s 95th Grandmaster as he achieved his final norm at the Bangkok Chess Club Open 2026.

Thought of the Day

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” means that success begins with having faith in your aspirations. When you truly believe in your dreams, you gain the confidence and motivation to work towards them. Challenges may come, but strong belief helps you stay determined and focused. In the end, those who trust their vision and keep striving are the ones who shape their own future.







