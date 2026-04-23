School Assembly News Headlines Today (April 23 ): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for April 23. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

India (National) Headlines

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First phase of West Bengal Assembly elections to be held tomorrow

The first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in 152 seats covering 16 districts tomorrow. Our correspondent reports that 1,478 candidates are contesting the elections in this phase.

Government says LPG, PNG, petrol and diesel supply remains normal across the country

The Government today said that an uninterrupted supply of oil and gas is being ensured in the country. Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on the West Asia conflict, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma said that the government has taken effective steps to ensure normal supply of LPG, PNG, petrol and diesel in the country.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister pay tribute to Pahalgam victims

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. In a social media post, the President said that the tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. The President highlighted that the country remains resolute in its determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms. She expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the entire nation stands with them.

World (International) Headlines

India, UK agree to strengthen cooperation on security in Indo-Pacific region

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen cooperation to address contemporary challenges and enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region. During his visit to the UK, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held talks with his counterpart Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to tackling global issues, including cyber threats, while promoting a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Australia, UK, France and Israel remember Pahalgam attack victims, express solidarity with India

Marking the first anniversary of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, diplomatic missions and foreign envoys remembered the victims and expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. India is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion.

Nepal: Devotees participate in Mahalaxmi Jatra in Banepa, praying for wealth and prosperity

Nepal’s traditionally celebrated Mahalaxmi Jatra in Banepa of Kavrepalanchok is being observed by participation of thousands of devotees with great devotion and enthusiasm. The Jatra is celebrated with prayers for wealth, prosperity, and shared well-being and concludes today. The festival has long played a role in uniting the local community.

Sports Headlines

Women’s Cricket: India women to face South Africa in third T20I in Johannesburg today

In Women’s Cricket, India will take on South Africa in the third T20 International of the five-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg tonight. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. The Proteas Women have started the series strongly, winning the first two matches.

ISSF Junior World Cup: Shiva Narwal wins gold in 10m air pistol

In Shooting, Asian Games medallist Shiva Narwal picked up India’s first gold medal by winning the men’s 10m air pistol shooting event on the opening day of the ISSF Junior World Cup 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday. He struck gold with a score of 241.8.

Thought of the Day

“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” - ALBERT EINSTEIN

“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new, ”It means that making mistakes is a natural part of trying new things and learning in life. If you never fail, it likely means you are not taking risks or exploring new opportunities.