School Assembly News Headlines Today: Chamoli Cloudburst, iPhone 17 Sale And More - Check Morning Assembly News List For September 20

Today’s top updates span across political, economic, and global developments. From the DU election results to the iPhone 17 launch, and the passing of Assamese legend Zubeen Garg—here’s all you need for the morning assembly. Bringing news from India, the US, and the Middle East, today’s headlines highlight key stories across national, international, business, and sports sectors.

School Assembly News Headlines Today:

Priyanka Gandhi Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Drive After Rahul’s Allegations

Chamoli Cloudburst Claims 12 Lives, Adds To Uttarakhand’s Growing List of Tragedies

iPhone 17 Sale: Massive Crowds Flock To Apple Stores Across India

ABVP’s Aryan Maan Defeats NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary in DUSU Presidential Poll

Assamese Icon Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore

Taliban Bans Books by Women Authors from Afghan University Curriculum

1. Priyanka Gandhi Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign

A day after his allegations of vote theft, Rahul Gandhi intensified pressure on the Election Commission of India. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X urging citizens to join a “Vote Chori Signature” campaign, calling it vital for protecting democratic rights, one person one vote, and constitutional dignity.

2. Chamoli Cloudburst Adds to Uttarakhand Disasters, 12 Feared Dead

A cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Chamoli district’s Nandanagar, Uttarakhand, on Thursday morning. About 12 people are feared dead, with several others missing. Rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, are engaged in operations in affected villages. The event adds to the string of monsoon-related calamities in the Himalayan region.

3. Apple iPhone 17 Series Sees Massive Crowds as Launch Hits India

India’s launch of the iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, drew huge crowds and long queues at Apple Stores. Locations like Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi’s Saket saw fans queuing early—even before dawn. Sky-high demand and chaotic scenes marked the first day of sales.

4. ABVP’s Aryan Maan Wins DUSU Presidential Race

In the 2025 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, Aryan Maan of ABVP won the Presidency with 28,821 votes. He defeated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, who received 12,645 votes, while AISA-SFI candidate Anjali came in third with 5,385 votes. Alongside this win, ABVP took the Secretary and Joint Secretary posts; NSUI won Vice President.

5. Assamese Superstar Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore

Assamese singer, actor, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away at 52 in Singapore. He suffered breathing difficulties while scuba diving during the North East India Festival, and despite medical efforts, he could not be revived. Garg’s death has deeply affected fans and peers; his powerful voice and multi-lingual work in music will be remembered.

6. Taliban Bans Books by Women Authors

The Taliban government has removed books written by women from Afghanistan’s university curricula, banning around 679 textbooks flagged as “anti-Sharia and Taliban policies,” including at least 140 titles by women authors. Deputy Minister Ziaur Rahman Aryubi said a panel of religious scholars made the decision. Eighteen academic subjects—six focusing on women, such as Women’s Studies, Gender and Development, and sociology are also being dropped.