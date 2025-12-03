School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 03): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 03): Students preparing for the 03 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Jyotiraditya Scindia says the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app is not mandatory and users are free to uninstall it if they wish.

Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app is optional and not compulsory for anyone. Even if the app is pre-installed on a new phone, users are free to delete it if they do not want it.

The Navy Chief states that Operation Sindoor is still underway.

The Navy Chief announced that Operation Sindoor is still in progress and the Indian Navy continues to stay alert in the region. The operation is focused on maintaining maritime security and ensuring that any threats in the ocean are neutralised.

World (International) Headlines

Death toll from floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand crosses 1,200 as rescue operations continue.

Due to Cyclone Ditwa, severe floods across Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people

UAE celebrates its 54th National Day with grand events across the country.

The United Arab Emirates celebrated its 54th National Day with country-wide festivities like parades, cultural events and public celebrations as people across the UAE marked the occasion with patriotic fervour.

Sports Headlines

India began their Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup campaign with a massive 13–0 win over Namibia in Santiago.

In sports, the India junior women’s hockey team began their FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a commanding 13-0 win over Namibia women’s hockey team in Santiago.

Glenn Maxwell withdraws from the IPL auction, marking the end of his remarkable 14-year career.

Veteran cricketer Glenn Maxwell has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Premier League auction, a move that brings to a close his impressive 14-year career in the league.

Weather Report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-NCR region as one of the coldest early-winter spells approaches. Falling temperatures, thick morning fog and steadily worsening air quality are making life harder for residents and travelers alike.

Thought of the Day

“Success doesn’t happen overnight. Keep learning, keep trying, and each effort will take you closer to your goals.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.