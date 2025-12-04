School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 04): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 04): Students preparing for the 03 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Karnataka Leadership Row Intensifies as DK Shivakumar Rushes to Delhi; Siddaramaiah Responds, ‘Let Him Go’

Amid growing uncertainty over the Chief Ministerial position in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s sudden departure to Delhi on Wednesday has sparked renewed political speculation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah downplayed the development, stating that he would visit the national capital only if the Congress high command called him. “Let him go.

I will go only if I receive a call. I haven’t received any call so far,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru, adding to the ongoing intrigue within the state’s political circles.

India’s Only Airport With a Mosque on Runway Alignment: The 130-Year-Old Structure Raising Safety Concerns at Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport

West Bengal’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata, one of the busiest airports in the country, holds a unique distinction — it is likely the only airport in India where a functional mosque stands within the operational area.

The 130-year-old Bankra Mosque, located dangerously close to the northern edge of the secondary runway, has once again become a major safety concern for civil aviation authorities. With runway safety under renewed scrutiny following recent aviation incidents, the presence of this historic structure near an active runway has sparked discussions about operational risks and long-term solutions.

World (International) Headlines

US to Enforce Stricter H-1B Screening, May Reject Applicants Linked to Free Speech Censorship

The United States is set to tighten its scrutiny of H-1B visa applications for highly skilled foreign workers, introducing tougher checks to ensure ethical compliance. As part of the new measures, applicants found to be involved in any form of free speech “censorship” may face rejection. The move reflects Washington’s growing emphasis on protecting democratic values and ensuring that individuals entering the country under skilled visa categories uphold freedom of expression.

Putin ‘Ready for Peace’, Says Trump After US Delegation Meets Russian President During India Visit

During his India visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin met a US delegation to discuss the Ukraine peace proposal. Following the meeting, US President Donald Trump stated that the talks were “very good” and suggested that the discussion gave the impression that Putin is “ready for peace” and would like to bring the ongoing war to an end.

Sports Headlines

Can Virat Kohli Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Here’s How Many ODIs He Has Left Till the 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli has delivered consecutive centuries in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, and with one more match still remaining, he appears fully ready for the challenges ahead. However, the biggest question continues to spark debate — can he surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary 100-century record? Since Kohli now plays exclusively in ODIs, his chances are fewer than before.

KKR Unveils Star-Studded Coaching Line-Up for IPL 2026: From Andre Russell to Shane Watson

Ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, the Kolkata Knight Riders have overhauled their entire coaching setup, introducing a dynamic and high-profile team featuring former international greats and T20 specialists. Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, the franchise has made bold moves behind the scenes, signaling a strong intent to return stronger and reclaim their competitive edge.

Weather Report

Orange Alert Issued Across Four Districts — Heavy Rain and Lightning to Lash Chennai & Northern Tamil Nadu Today

Chennai and three neighbouring districts are under an orange alert today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning sweeping across northern Tamil Nadu. The alert comes as the remnants of linger close to the coast, prolonging unsettled weather that may bring flooding, waterlogging and travel disruption across the region.

Thought of the Day

“Every morning gives you a new chance to learn, grow, and move one step closer to your dreams — make today count by giving your best in everything you do.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.