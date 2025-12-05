School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 05): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 05): Students preparing for the 05 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

IndiGo Flight From Madinah to Hyderabad Diverted to Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat; All Passengers Safe

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An IndiGo flight operating on the Madinah–Hyderabad route was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat. The aircraft made a safe landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where emergency and security procedures were immediately activated. The plane has been moved to an isolation bay, and BTAC teams along with bomb disposal squads are conducting thorough checks and sanitisation as part of the standard protocol.

Is This the Final Supermoon of 2025? See the Complete List of Cold Moons and When You Can Watch the Last One Live

As 2025 comes to an end, stargazers have one last celestial moment to look forward to—the Cold Supermoon on December 4. This stunning lunar event is not only the final full moon of the year but also a supermoon, appearing bigger and brighter as it moves closest to Earth. Famous for its winter glow, the Cold Supermoon will light up the December sky, offering both astronomy lovers and casual viewers a beautiful chance to witness one of the year’s most magical sights.

World (International) Headlines

Putin’s Armoured Aurus Senat Arrives in Delhi: Inside the ‘Russian Rolls-Royce’ Ahead of the Modi–Putin Summit

President Vladimir Putin has brought his ultra-secure Aurus Senat limousine to Delhi for the annual summit. Often dubbed the “Russian Rolls-Royce,” this heavily armoured luxury vehicle is built like a moving fortress—complete with bulletproof protection, grenade-resistant engineering, and a powerful V8 hybrid engine. The iconic car will play a key role in the high-security movements during the Modi–Putin summit, highlighting Russia’s blend of prestige and advanced defence technology.

Putin in India: Snipers, SWAT Teams, and 5,000 Personnel Activated for Ultra-High Security Across Delhi

Delhi has been placed under an extensive security blanket as Vladimir Putin arrives for the India–Russia Annual Summit. Around 5,000 security personnel, rooftop snipers, and elite SWAT units have been deployed to secure VVIP routes and key locations. The high-stakes visit will include crucial discussions between President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation and pushing bilateral trade toward the USD 100 billion target.

Sports Headlines

Joe Root Finally Scores First Test Century in Australia — Matthew Hayden Reacts After Bold Promise

Joe Root has finally broken one of the biggest gaps in his remarkable career by scoring his first-ever Test century on Australian soil during the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Despite amassing more than 13,000 Test runs—second only to Sachin Tendulkar—Root had never reached a century in any format in Australia, making this moment a long-awaited milestone. England were in serious trouble at 5-2 after early blows from Mitchell Starc, but Root walked in during the third over and steadied the innings with a crucial partnership alongside Zak Crawley. He later added a 50-run stand with Harry Brook before Brook’s dismissal. Even as wickets continued to fall, Will Jacks supported Root at the other end, helping him reach his historic hundred. Matthew Hayden, who had jokingly vowed to go nude if Root failed to score a ton in Australia, has now reacted to Root finally breaking the drought.

Rohit Sharma’s T20 Comeback Confirmed: 5 Big Reasons the Hitman Is Returning to the Shortest Format — Tournament & Dates Inside

Rohit Sharma is officially set to make his long-awaited T20 comeback during the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. After more than 13 years, the Hitman’s return will significantly strengthen Mumbai’s unbeaten campaign. His comeback aligns with the BCCI’s strategic roadmap—building early momentum for the 2027 ODI World Cup, maintaining T20 sharpness ahead of IPL 2026, and adding vital experience to Mumbai’s title push. All key details about his return, including schedule and strategic reasoning, are now revealed.

Weather Report

Chennai Rains Today LIVE: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Tomorrow as Heavy Showers Continue Across Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Tamil Nadu as the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah trigger widespread downpours, flooding, and traffic disruptions across several districts on December 4. The IMD has issued Yellow Alerts for three districts for tomorrow, with Orange Alerts already in place in multiple regions. Stay updated on rain forecasts, waterlogging conditions, and the latest weather-related advisories.

Thought of the Day

“Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently. Keep learning, keep growing.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.