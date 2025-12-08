School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 08): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 08): Students preparing for the 08 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Goa Club Fire Fallout: Delhi Police Boosts Patrolling, Security For Christmas, New Year; Issues Directives To Clubs

After a tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa that caused numerous deaths, Delhi Police have increased patrolling and tightened security in Delhi's party hubs during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. They have also issued fire safety guidelines to clubs to prevent similar incidents, including ensuring functional fire extinguishers and clear exits.

PM Modi to initiate debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the occasion of 150 years of the song "Vande Mataram," highlighting its historical and cultural significance in India.

World (International) Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Nepal

Nepal experienced a 4.1-magnitude earthquake, indicating seismic activity

Green Card Applicants Alarmed As US Cuts Employment Authorisation Validity To Just 18 Months

US Green Card applicants are concerned as the validity period for their work permits has been reduced to 18 months, implying potential issues for those awaiting green card approval or employment stability.

Sports Headlines

Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue hosting IPL matches: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed that the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will continue to host IPL matches, securing the venue's status for future cricket events.

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Ben Stokes’ gritty knock keeps England’s hopes alive

In the 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England, England's captain Ben Stokes played a valiant innings, helping England stay competitive in the match against Australia.

Weather Update

Delhi is currently under a dense smog layer, with air quality stuck in the “very poor” range, the latest average AQI was recorded at 303 on Sunday. Temperatures remain mild by day (around 24–25 Degree Celcius).

Thought of the Day

“Every new day is a chance to improve, learn, and grow. Small positive choices today can shape a brighter tomorrow.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.