School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 10): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 10): Students preparing for the 10 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Goa Club Owners Luthra Brothers Flee to Thailand After Deadly Fire Incident

Goa club owners, the Luthra brothers, have fled to Thailand following a deadly fire incident at their establishment, sparking an investigation into the tragedy.

Centre Releases Over Rs. 4 Lakh Crore Under PM-KISAN, Says Agriculture Minister

The Centre has disbursed over Rs. 4 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, according to the Agriculture Minister, aiming to support millions of farmers across India with direct income transfers.

World (International) Headlines

Strong 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Japan

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off northeastern Japan near Aomori Prefecture, injuring around 30-50 people and triggering brief tsunami warnings up to 3 meters that were later lifted.

Cyclone Ditwah Likely to Slow Down Sri Lanka’s Recovery and Increase Poverty

Cyclone Ditwah threatens to delay Sri Lanka's recovery from recent crises by causing floods and infrastructure damage, potentially worsening poverty levels.

Sports Headlines

IPL 2026 Auction to See 350 Players Go Under the Hammer, Including 240 From India

The IPL 2026 auction will feature 350 players, including 240 Indians, offering teams a chance to rebuild squads with fresh talent.

India Crush South Africa to Register Their Biggest T20I Win at Home

India secured their largest home T20I victory by crushing South Africa with superior all-round play, led by explosive batting and tight bowling. The win boosts team morale ahead of upcoming series.

Weather Update

Delhi woke up under a layer of haze, with pollution still a serious concern across the city. Air quality remains in the “very poor” to “poor” range, making the air unhealthy for many residents.

Thought of the Day

“Don’t chase perfection, chase progress. Even a tiny step today can move you closer to the life you dream of.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.