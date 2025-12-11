School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 11): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 11): Students preparing for the 11 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says women’s safety is the top priority for Indian Railways.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that women’s safety remains the topmost priority for Indian Railways, underscoring ongoing efforts to enhance security measures across the network.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directs officials to finish 428 pending projects worth ₹50,000 crore on time.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to closely track the progress of 428 projects worth Rs. 50,000 crore and ensure they are finished on time.

World (International) Headlines

Amazon, a US-based company, announces a 35 billion Dollar investment in India by 2030.

Amazon announced a massive 35 billion Dollar investment plan in India, aiming to expand its business footprint and contribute to India’s digital economy by 2030.

Donald Trump again claims he prevented a major conflict between India and Pakistan in May.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between India and Pakistan in May, saying during an event in Pennsylvania that he stopped eight different wars during ten months of his presidency.

Sports Headlines

Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India defeats Uruguay in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.

In the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup, India beat Uruguay in a thrilling shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw, advancing confidently in the tournament.

Cricket: India wins the first T20I against South Africa by 101 runs.

In cricket, India dominated South Africa by winning the first T20I by 101 runs, showcasing a strong batting and bowling performance.

Weather Update

The air remains heavily polluted, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the “very poor” range, so residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Thought of the Day

“Your time is now. Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.