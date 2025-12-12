School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 12): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 12): Students preparing for the 12 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Dies at 91 in Latur, Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at the age of 91 at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra. Patil, a prominent figure in Indian politics, served as the Union Home Minister during the UPA-I government. His contributions to national administration and public life have left a lasting impact, and his demise marks the end of an important chapter in India’s political landscape.

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Nine Dead, Over 20 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge

In a tragic incident, at least nine people lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries on Friday when a bus veered off the Ghat Road and plunged into a deep gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound grief over the devastating accident, describing it as a heartbreaking loss of precious lives.

World (International) Headlines

Israel to Manufacture Advanced Weapons in India: Strategy Against Pakistan and Turkey Detailed

India and Israel seem poised to enter a new phase in their defence partnership—one that extends well beyond the traditional buyer-seller relationship. Officials from both nations suggest that the era of merely acquiring weapon systems is gradually ending. Over the next year, the first concrete signs of this strategic shift are expected to materialize within India, marking a significant evolution in bilateral defence cooperation.

‘India Can’t Be Your Only Stop’: Indonesia Invites Putin With a Light Joke — Here’s the Real Message

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a state visit, adding a playful remark that India shouldn’t be the only country he travels to. The two leaders met in Moscow for their second meeting in Russia this year, reflecting a strengthening engagement and rising diplomatic warmth between Indonesia and Russia.

Sports Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: How and Where India Fans Can Buy Them — Prices Begin at Just ₹100

Tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have officially gone on sale, offering highly affordable prices to make the tournament accessible to fans across the country. The milestone 10th edition of the event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026, giving cricket lovers an exciting chance to witness world-class action live.

Will KKR Reacquire Venkatesh Iyer? Abhishek Nayar’s Strategy and KKR’s Key Targets for the IPL 2026 Auction Revealed

Former India selector Saba Karim has offered insights into Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) plans for the IPL 2026 auction under newly appointed head coach Abhishek Nayar, hinting at the franchise’s possible approach toward Venkatesh Iyer. Despite spending a massive ₹23.75 crore on him in the IPL 2025 mega auction, KKR released the all-rounder ahead of the mini auction. The previous season witnessed record-breaking spending, with Rishabh Pant becoming the league’s most expensive player after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed him for ₹27 crore, followed closely by Punjab Kings’ acquisition of Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore.

Weather Update

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Further Dip in Temperatures Expected as Smog Reduces Visibility

Kolkata is witnessing a notable drop in temperatures, signalling the onset of winter. Minimum temperatures are projected to remain between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with the city recently recording 15.2 degrees—slightly below normal. The season is bringing foggy mornings followed by clear afternoons, while maximum temperatures hover around 25 degrees Celsius, forming the city’s typical winter pattern.

Thought of the Day

“Every morning gives you a fresh start. Use it to learn something new, correct your mistakes, and move one step closer to your goals.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.