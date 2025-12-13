School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 13): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 13): Students preparing for the 13 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

IndiGo Turbulence: Airline Hires Global Experts to Investigate Flight Disruptions as Govt Imposes ₹58.75 Crore GST Penalty

Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Friday that its board has approved the appointment of an international aviation consultancy firm to independently examine the recent operational issues that caused widespread flight cancellations.

The airline confirmed that Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, will spearhead a detailed root-cause analysis of the disruptions and provide recommendations for corrective action.

Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm Over Toxic Air in Major Cities, Assures Full Opposition Support to Govt in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday highlighted the escalating air pollution crisis affecting major Indian cities. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said the opposition is ready to fully cooperate with the government in its efforts to tackle the worsening air quality.

Gandhi stressed that millions of children are developing lung-related illnesses due to toxic air, putting their health and future at serious risk.

Addressing the House, he said, “Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an issue where I am certain there will be complete agreement between the government and us. This is not ideological — everyone here will agree that air pollution and the damage it is causing require collective action.”

World (International) Headlines

Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Pacific Near Japan, Confirms NCS

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the North Pacific Ocean near Japan on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at 08:14:15 IST at an estimated depth of 40 kilometres.

IMF Imposes 11 New Conditions on Pakistan as $7 Billion Bailout Hangs in Balance; Total Mandates Rise to 64

The International Monetary Fund has issued 11 additional conditions tied to Pakistan’s ongoing $7-billion bailout programme. According to the Fund’s staff-level report for the second review released on Thursday the total number of IMF requirements now stands at 64 over just 18 months, as reported by the Express Tribune.

The newly added conditions focus on addressing persistent governance failures, systemic corruption risks, and mounting losses across critical economic sectors. One major directive requires the Pakistani government to publish the asset declarations of top federal civil servants by December next year on an official public website.

The IMF states that such disclosures are intended to help identify discrepancies between income and assets. The government also plans to extend this requirement to senior provincial officials, and banks will be granted full access to this data.

Sports Headlines

Former Rajasthan Royals Spinner Keshav Maharaj Appointed Captain of Pretoria Capitals for SA20 Season 4

Veteran South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been named the new captain of the Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 Season 4, the franchise announced on Friday, December 12. The 35-year-old, who captained the Durban Super Giants last season, takes over leadership duties from Rilee Rossouw.

Rossouw, released ahead of the auction, was later acquired by the Jo'burg Super Kings for R500,000, while Maharaj secured a deal with the Capitals worth R1.7 million.

Captaincy Concern: Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Decline Could Threaten India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Title Defence

Suryakumar Yadav’s sharp dip in T20I performance after taking over the captaincy has raised serious concerns for India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite delivering a spectacular run in IPL 2025, his international numbers tell a worrying story. The contrast between his explosive franchise form and his recent struggles for India highlights a growing captaincy–batting paradox—one that could jeopardise India’s hopes of defending their T20 World Cup crown.

Weather Update

Hyderabad Weather Update: City Records Coldest December Temperature in 7 Years; Even Chillier Days Ahead as Mercury Continues to Drop

Thought of the Day

“Success isn’t about being the best; it’s about becoming better than you were yesterday.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.